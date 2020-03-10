WHITEVILLE — Scores showed significant improvement Monday in the weekly Three Rivers Conference high school golf match played at Land O Lakes Golf Course.

West Bladen improved to a 378 for its low four individuals and took second place behind early-season leader South Columbus. The Stallions shot a 343, led by medalist Caleb Click’s 79 and Landon Rising’s 81.

The Knights’ Chad Garner shot 88, Wyatt Bordeaux 90, Ray Roberts 96 and Lee Roberts 104.

Whiteville was third with a 393. Fourth was West Columbus at 418, fifth was East Bladen with a 442, sixth was Red Springs with a 443, and seventh was Fairmont with a 469.

St. Pauls had just three players and didn’t have a team score.

East Bladen was led by Bailey Williams with a 102. Jayson Baxter shot 110, Nick Norris 111 and Connor Britt 119.

Ten players broke 100, seven of which came from the Stallions and Knights. Host Whiteville was led by Josh Bowen and Nick Horne, each with 96. Canyon Locklear shot 99 for the Red Devils.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_prep-spring-golf-1.jpg