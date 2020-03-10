FAIRMONT — Twice delayed by weather a week ago, West Bladen and Fairmont finally made it onto the diamond Monday.

And things didn’t go well for the Knights.

West Bladen yielded 10 runs in the first two innings and lost 11-0 to the Golden Tornadoes in the Three Rivers Conference high school baseball opener for each team. Senior Dawson Bryan prevented the guests from being no-hit.

The Knights also collected three walks in the five inning contest.

Fairmont had seven hits and drew six walks.

West Bladen, winless in two outings this season and with a 12-game losing streak extending to last year, is at Red Springs on Tuesday and hosts Red Springs on Friday. Fairmont was in its first game.

