RAEFORD — West Bladen opened the season with a 3-0 loss to Hoke County on Monday in girls high school soccer.

The 2-A Lady Knights of head coach Kristen Parker trailed 1-0 at intermission.

West Bladen begins Three Rivers Conference play on Wednesday when South Columbus visits Bladenboro.

The Lady Bucks of the 4-A Sandhills Athletic Conference improved to 2-2.

