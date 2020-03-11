West Bladen rallies from four down, routs Fairmont 14-4

Alara Cashwell -

FAIRMONT — West Bladen routed Fairmont 14-4 in high school softball Monday evening, finally getting onto the field for a game twice postponed by weather.

The Lady Knights of head coach Pam Stephens trailed 4-0 after an inning, then rolled to a mercy-rule victory highlighted by four runs in the third and fifth innings, and three in the sixth.

West Bladen supported freshman hurler Rylee Chadwick with 18 hits, five for extra bases, and were eight-for-eight stealing bases. Chadwick had two doubles, and seniors Alara Cashwell and Tatiana Hunt had one each. Junior Abigail Madden had the other double.

Sophomore Hannah Pait had three singles for West Bladen. Notching two hits each were Chadwick, Cashwell, Hunt, Madden, senior Kasee Singletary, junior Alyssa Suggs and sophomore Jessalyn Vendrick.

