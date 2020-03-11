Wooten: Carolina trio sparks rout of Virginia Tech

GREENSBORO — Garrison Brooks was dominant inside, and Brandon Robinson couldn’t seem to miss from outside.

In the second half of Carolina’s 78-56 win over Virginia Tech, the Tar Heels looked as dangerous as any of the top seeds in this year’s ACC Tournament.

Eighteen losses? Their freshman point guard shooting 3-for-10?

What Cole Anthony lacked on his stroke he more than made up for piloting a team desperate to keep playing games.

“Cole was important to us, and was good,” head coach Roy Williams said. “We ran the play that we put in yesterday, or today, and I just wanted something different. He ran it to perfection, and Garrison got dunks both times. He was the man in charge, put us where we needed to be.”

Carolina earned a date with sixth-seeded Syracuse because it found some range with Robinson at a pivotal stretch just past midway the second half, and its defense was stout from start to finish. The Hokies were fortunate to be within six at the half after shooting 29 percent; they shot 29 percent again in the second half and were nowhere close.

Brooks registered his seventh consecutive game with 20 or more points, and Armondo Bacot had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Robinson was 5-for-6 from 3-point range and scored 17.

”I’m just excited to see him out there playing well again,” Brooks said of Robinson.

The Tar Heels started more point guards and more lineups than any of Williams’ 17 seasons as the head coach — four and 10, respectively. On this night Anthony, Brooks and Robinson played together for just the 12th time in 32 games, and only the seventh since the middle of December.

That was a long time ago, and not long after Carolina was in the nation’s top 10. Losses piled up, but not doubt from Williams in the ability to generate something positive.

This wasn’t the same Carolina team that struggled for two-plus months, losing its first seven in February.

“We’ve all been through injuries,” Robinson said.

Tuesday was a good night for the Tar Heels. Williams and his team are going one at a time, as opposed to seeing a five-game route to the NCAA Tournament. Fatigue will be somebody else’s problem.

“When I was 17, 18, 19 years old, I never thought I was tired,” Williams said. “I think that’s overrated.”

The crowd was alive, one of the best opening night atmospheres for this tournament since expansion midway the last decade. It’ll be another Carolina crowd for Syracuse on Wednesday night.

“We had a lot of guys that got involved, and that’s usually the best team,” Williams said.

They’ll never use injuries as an excuse. But it sure does help when they’re all available.

Brandon Robinson (4) reaches across Virginia Tech guard Jalen Cone as Wabissa Bede controls the ball during the first half Tuesday at the ACC Tournament in the Greensboro Coliseum. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_acc-carolina-vpi-031320.jpgThe Associated Press

