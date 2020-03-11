Knights halt losing skid, down Red Springs 8-4

Devon Strange -

RED SPRINGS — A losing streak that stretched to last year and included a dozen games is history.

West Bladen defeated Red Springs 8-4 on Tuesday night in high school baseball, earning its first Three Rivers Conference victory. The Knights of second-year head coach John Ammons were led by sophomore Devon Strange, who drove in four runs and had two hits.

West Bladen had lost its first two, and its last 10 a year ago.

Strange was 2-for-3 and also scored a run. Senior Dawson Bryant also went 2-for-3, driving in one and scoring one. Junior Kendall Johnson had two RBI, a hit and scored a run.

Nolan Bryant, a senior, earned the win on the mound.

West Bladen moved to 1-2 for the season, 1-1 in the Three Rivers Conference, and hosts the Red Devils on Friday.

