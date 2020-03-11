Hot-hitting West Bladen slugs Red Springs, 16-5

Tatiana Hunt -

RED SPRINGS — Still yet to play on its home turf, West Bladen will open that portion of its schedule on Friday having won three of four to begin the high school softball season.

And quite impressively.

The Lady Knights pounded host Red Springs 16-5 on Tuesday night in Three Rivers Conference action. West Bladen finished back-to-back nights of league games with 30 runs and 32 hits, moving to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Three Rivers Conference.

The same teams meet again in Bladenboro on Friday night.

Freshman Rylee Chadwick hit a fourth-inning home run. Junior Abigail Madden was 4-for-4 with a triple and senior Tatiana Hunt was 3-for-5 with two doubles.

Senior Kasee Singletary was 2-for-3 with a double and freshman Mackenzie Singletary was 2-for-3. Senior Alara Cashwell and sophomore Jesslayn Vendrick doubled.

Chadwick pitched the victory, striking out 10 and allowing four hits.

