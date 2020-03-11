Eagles’ first win of Grant Pait era in the books

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen has secured the first victory of the Grant Pait era.

The Eagles scored six times in the second inning Tuesday night, rolling past South Columbus 9-3 in a Three Rivers Conference high school baseball game. Pait took over as head coach this year for Russell Priest, who had guided the school since the doors opened in the fall of 2001 and back to the spring of 1987 when the school was located on U.S. 701.

The Eagles are 1-1 overall and in the loop.

Junior Lefredrick Wooten doubled and drove in three runs to spark the offense. The Eagles’ seven hits also included two by junior Zach Meares, including a double, and singles by sophomore Ethan Johnson, junior Jacob Priest and junior Drew Sholar. Meares drove in two.

On the mound, Meares went seven innings and threw 147 pitches. He struck out 12, walked four and gave up seven hits.

East Bladen is at Midway on Wednesday night, then travels to South Columbus on Friday.

