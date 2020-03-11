All-District: Ward, Boykin collect more honors

Patience Ward - Tyre Boykin - -

JACKSONVILLE — Patience Ward and Tyre Boykin have been named first team all-district by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

Ward, a senior playmaker for East Bladen, was named Player of the Year in the Three Rivers Conference earlier in the week. Boykin, a senior guard for West Bladen, was also named the league’s Player of the Year.

Their awards are for District 4, and area mainly encompassing Cumberland, Robeson and Sampson counties in addition to Bladen.

Ward was joined on the first team by district Player of the Year Miya Giles-Jones, a freshman from E.E. Smith, Clinton junior Isa Banks, Jack Britt junior Nyla Cooper and Westover senior Faith Francis.

Ward averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.9 steals per game this year as the Lady Eagles finished 22-5 and second in the Three Rivers. East Bladen reached the second round of the 2-A state playoffs, where it was defeated at Farmville Central.

For her career, Ward scored 1,602 points, pulled 754 rebounds and made 430 steals.

She scored 45 points in a November game against Jacksonville Northside. In her final game at home, a first-round playoff matchup with Clinton, she recorded her first career triple-double: 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals.

Boykin was joined on the first team by district Player of the Year D’Marco Dunn, a junior from Westover, Lumberton senior Jordan McNeill, Westover senior Traymond Willis-Shaw and Purnell Swett senior Xavier Jones.

Boykin averaged 26.1 points per game this season, scoring 25 or more 11 times. He had 41 against East Bladen in a 60-41 loss.

Both players have signed for next year. Ward will head to Wilmington to play for Cape Fear Community College and Boykin is headed to the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

