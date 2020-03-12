Wooten: ACC Tournament weekend unlike no other

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Wednesday night's crowd for the Carolina-Syracuse game was the last for the 2020 ACC Tournament. During the evening's first game, the league said fans would not be allowed in Thursday or for the remainder of the event. -

GREENSBORO — Syracuse had the hot start.

It was 7-0, then 17-7 when Carolina hit a basket and needed a defensive stop. The bench near Roy Williams stood, flailing their arms for the Greensboro Coliseum to come to life.

The pro-Carolina crowd announced at more than 20,000 did just that.

They won’t anymore this weekend. Earlier in the evening, as Notre Dame and Boston College were in the middle of the second half, the ACC said fans wouldn’t be allowed in to anymore games because of the threat of the coronavirus. With changes happening rapidly all day Wednesday, it was evident that could change for the teams at any moment, too.

“It’s definitely going to be different,” said Notre Dame’s Temple Gibbs after an 80-58 win over Boston College. “Coach said it’s going to be more like a scrimmage than it is an actual game. But we can’t have that mindset. We have to come out and play like our lives are on the line still.

“We play for the fans. It’s going to be, not sad, but just a little bit of a different environment.”

Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes, after an 81-53 win over the Tar Heels, agreed.

“We have a great fan base on the road,” he said. “They’re really big for us, but this happens for a reason. This is a good reason and we can’t do nothing about it. We’ve just got to try to control the controllables and try to bring our energy tomorrow.”

The ACC wasn’t alone with such steps, and more continued to happen as the games played on. The NBA suspended its season with the completion of Wednesday’s games, the announcement coming as Carolina was taking its worst loss in either ACC or NCAA tournament play. Syracuse players said they heard about that during halftime. Other pro leagues are making moves, too.

The NCAA said Wednesday afternoon its tournament will be played in mostly empty arenas, save for family and essential personnel.

“This is the most serious problem that I can remember in our country that there’s no answer for,” Carolina’s 69-year-old Roy Williams said. “This is a virus. This is the possibility of people getting very sick and dying, and it’s something that in my mind is more serious than anything I can remember, and I’m way older than most of you guys. I remember when I was little that people were preparing places for you to go and hide underground because of nuclear weapons, and that was not a very comfortable time, and I was really little. But I know my mom was really, really scared.

“But this is something that you can’t see, and this is something that — and I used this statement last night, we have very intelligent scientists and doctors and people that are in charge of this kind of thing, and the American people have been very resilient over the years, and I think we’ll come out of this thing, but this is a scary time period. But I don’t want to try to get in and evaluate what should or shouldn’t be done with college basketball.”

We’ve seen plenty of the unusual in sports. Hurricanes have changed college football schedules, 9/11 caused a major pause and even put the Ryder Cup in even-numbered years rather than odd. The list goes on.

Coronavirus is unique, too. Applause for those that champion facts over fear.

“I’ve got a heck of a travel party down here,” said Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, adding praise for the ACC’s action. “And so moving forward after this week is going to be really interesting as we all are probably getting a feel for it, but I mean, that was the decision, and I think the ACC did a great job reacting quickly.”

So the ACC Tournament awakened Thursday, with four quarterfinals scheduled to be played in a mostly empty building. March Madness, if it goes on, will be something different.

“I’m hoping as a coach and a former player that these kids get to play,” Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim said. “But I don’t think we know the depth of what this is. I just don’t know how we keep people safe because if the kids go home they’re going to go out. They’re going to be in the community. It’s difficult to know what the right thing to do is.

“This could have been our last game, but my hope would be for the players to get to play the games that they’ve worked so hard to get to where they are. Teams like Dayton who have come out of nowhere and just have an opportunity to really win a national championship. You hope those kids get that opportunity. Obviously we’ve got to be safe. We’ve got to do what’s the safest thing. I’m not sure anybody knows yet. In the NCAA Tournament, we’ve many times had games in the first and second round where there’s been almost no noise, little noise, very few fans. I just hope the kids get to play the games. That’s all. They’ve worked hard to get here.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

