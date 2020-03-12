ELIZABETHTOWN — One week after a lopsided defeat to 2-A power Clinton, East Bladen bounced back with a 9-0 triumph over St. Pauls in girls high school soccer Wednesday night.

The Three Rivers Conference opener for each team was led 5-0 at intermission. The Lady Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor, beaten 10-1 in their first match, ripped off 48 shots and junior keeper Lily Lin never saw any from the Lady Bulldogs.

Sophomore Maya McDonald scored four times and had two assists, and senior Sydney Wober scored three times and assisted two more. Senior Bailey Davis and junior Kenia Medina had the other goals. Junior Katie Evans had three assists, senior Patience Ward had two, and senior Cybil Campbell and sophomore Heather Hardin had one each.

East Bladen, now 1-1, hosts South Columbus on Monday.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_ebgs-1.jpg