BLADENBORO — West Bladen forfeited three matches and suffered a 9-0 setback to Whiteville on Wednesday in boys high school tennis.

The Knights were in their first Three Rivers Conference match and fell to 0-3 for the season.

In singles, senior Logan Lewis fell to the league’s 2019 Player of the Year in Bridger Warlick 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2, senior Tristen Sadler was defeated by Bryce Kronenwetter 6-2, 6-1; at No. 3, senior Gerardo Cristobal lost to Zander Burton 6-0, 6-2; and at No. 4, freshman Jose Coe-Reyes tumbled 6-0, 6-0 to Evan Wright.

In doubles, Lewis-Sadler lost to Warlick-Burton 8-1 and Cristobal-Coe-Reyes were defeated by Kronenwetter-Wright 8-0.

