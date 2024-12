ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen dropped its second Three Rivers Conference outing in as many games Tuesday, falling to visiting South Columbus 2-0.

The Lady Eagles were limited to four hits: two by freshman Laura Davisson and one each by junior Kayleigh Raynor and freshman Emma Turbeville.

In the circle, Davisson allowed just six hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out 13. Raynor got the last two outs in the seventh inning, one by strikeout.

