East Bladen foiled by five-run sixth in loss to Midway

SPIVEY’S CORNER — East Bladen returned to the scene of a thrilling 2019 playoff victory on Wednesday night.

But similar success was denied.

The Eagles lost to Midway 13-6 in high school baseball, falling to 2-2 for the season. East Bladen, which won a second-round game here and reached the fourth round a year ago, is scheduled to visit South Columbus on Friday.

The guests were within 8-6 heading to the bottom of the sixth inning when the Raiders struck for five runs.

The Eagles’ six hits included a triple by Xavier McKoy and singles by juniors Dylan Fine, Lefredrick Wooten, Tyler Hill, Jay McKoy and sophomore Ethan Johnson. Midway slugged five extra-base hits among its 14 off three Eagles’ hurlers.

