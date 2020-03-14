Knights’ product Dent is MVP of Sandhills’ national title

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Sayaun Dent, a product of West Bladen High School, led Sandhills Community College of Pinehurst to the national championship Friday night.

Dent, a 6-foot-4 sophomore who played for head coach Travis Pait with the Knights, was named Most Valuable Player of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III Tournament. Sandhills defeated Mohawk Valley of Oneida County, New York, 93-89 in the championship, with Dent scoring 27 points and pulling seven rebounds in 34 minutes.

Dent was 13-of-16 from the floor, including 1-of-2 on 3-pointers. Elijah Idlett added 12 points for the victors.

Sandhills, coached by former Guilford College standout Mike Apple, won its last 18 in a row and finished 34-2.

Dent, the son of Crystal Rogers, was an all-conference performer for the Knights. In two years with Sandhills, he’s started 60 of 70 games, averaged 14.4 points and shot at a 54-percent clip from the field. This season, he’s averaged nearly 18 points per game and shot nearly 56 percent. He was also an 86.7 percent shooter at the foul line for the Flyers.

Sandhills, the top seed of the 12-team tournament, reached the final by rallying past host Rochester Community and Technical College 84-76 in the national semifinals earlier in the day on Friday. In its opener Thursday, the Flyers defeated Herkimer Community College of Herkimer, New York, 65-55.

The tournament changed its schedule to play the semifinals and finals in one day because of concerns about the coronavirus. The final tipped seven hours after the Flyers’ semifinal.

Dent had 15 points and 10 rebounds in each of the wins over Rochester and Herkimer.

