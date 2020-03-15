CHAPEL HILL — Thursday’s decision by the N.C. High School Athletic Association to pause the spring sports season means East Bladen and West Bladen possibly won’t face each other in some sports.

It’s still to be determined if the seasons will even resume. But for now, the NCHSAA has mandated no games, practices or workouts through April 6. Included but not relavant to Bladen County was the indefinite postponement of the state basketball championships, which had been scheduled for the Saturday in Raleigh and Chapel Hill.

The state association made the changes in response to the coronavirus. On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a directive that bans gatherings of 100 or more people.

The NCHSAA says its board of directors “will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks.”

In a statement, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker says “any decision we make must err on the side of caution.”

In terms of gate receipts, East Bladen and West Bladen still have a shot at their best dates for the spring. Though it is only a drop in the bucket compared to basketball and football matchups, the schools are to play each other in baseball and softball on May 5 at West Bladen and May 8 at East Bladen.

And that is if the seasons resume, and dependent on any changes the Three Rivers Conference makes.

The tennis and golf teams, if the seasons do not finish, will be the only spring sports to contest the rivalry. In golf, all Three Rivers Conference teams play each Monday of the regular season and there have been two to date.

In boys tennis, the schools met in a nonconference clash last week. The league matchup on March 25 is now postponed.

For the rivalry’s other sports:

• In girls soccer, the April 1 visit by East Bladen to West Bladen is postponed. The schools are to meet May 6 at East Bladen.

• In girls and boys track, East Bladen and West Bladen were to meet only once before the Three Rivers Conference championship on April 30. That was March 26, when Red Springs was to host a tri-meet.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal