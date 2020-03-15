GREENSBORO — More than four months of buildup ended with a thud here in the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday afternoon.

The dominoes, at that point, had just started to fall.

The ACC Tournament started Tuesday with talk of the coronavirus hovering. First the Ivy League surprised everyone Wednesday afternoon, saying all athletics through the spring were done. Once the NBA had a player test positive for the virus, its season was suspended that night and the rapid-fire postponement and cancellations rolled through the sports world over the next 36 hours. The nation begrudgingly followed suit.

The ACC at 10 a.m. Thursday pledged to go forward — it was the last move before this newspaper went to press for the Friday edition — and two hours later said it was done. Other major conferences were, too.

By the middle of the afternoon, the NCAA had not only wiped its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments off the board but its spring sports championships as well. No Omaha and the College World Series in June.

And it wasn’t long after that we knew there would be no competitions in some major conferences as well, or at a minimum some significant suspensions of the seasons in progress.

Commissioner John Swofford went to center court to hand Florida State a trophy. The ACC has long declared its champion as the team which wins the tournament. But this one didn’t finish, and so the regular-season champs were awarded the champion title and the automatic bid to the tournament if there was to be one. Clemson was on the floor for the ceremony of sorts, a class-act move by Brad Brownell and the Tigers.

We went through a weekend with little to no sports, none of the biggest ones anyway. No Players Championship from the PGA Tour, no NASCAR race from Atlanta, no NHL, no nothing really. Baseball suspended spring training, and looks like it won’t start before May and possibly June.

Our sports lives have been wrecked. Though we all know, the important thing is stopping the spread of the virus.

We’ll miss March Madness, The Masters and a whole lot of other fun events. Find an Associated Press take on March Sadness on our website — it’s pretty good, and with some favorite pictures. Spoiler: Jimmy V is in there.

When we’ll get back to normal, and what that normal will be, is anyone’s guess. Maybe during the spring, maybe the summer, but whenever it is, we’ll welcome back our sports and be more than ready to cheer for our teams.

Sure hope it’s soon.

In a somber and surreal ending to the ACC Tournament, Florida State was declared the season’s champion in a ceremony of sorts led by Commissioner John Swofford on Thursday just after lunchtime. It came after two days of the tournament were complete, and before the quarterfinals were to begin with Florida State taking on Clemson.