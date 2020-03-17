Coronavirus: ACC cancels rest of spring sports seasons

GREENSBORO — There’ll be no more ACC games this year.

The league on Tuesday morning announced all athletics activities were canceled. The league had previously said last week they would be suspended in response to the coronavirus, which has since been declared a pandemic.

The ACC joins several other NCAA Division I leagues with member institutions in the state in ending the 2019-20 athletic season. Previously, the Colonial Athletic Association, the American Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt Conference said their spring sports seasons were done. The Big South Conference, as of noon Tuesday, was suspended through March 30.

The ACC’s statement read in full:

“Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

Last week in Greensboro, the ACC men’s basketball tournament was halted just minutes before Florida State and Clemson were to tip in the first of four quarterfinals on Thursday. Two nights of the tournament had been completed. The Seminoles, by virtue of a regular season title, were declared the ACC champion — the honor that always goes to the tournament winner.

Championships in ACC springs sports were to be contested for baseball in Charlotte’s BB&T Ballpark May 19-24; men’s and women’s tennis at the Rome Tennis Center in Georgia on April 15-19; golf at the Old North State Club in New London on April 16-20; women’s lacrosse at UNC Chapel Hill on April 22, 24 and 26; softball at Louisville on May 6-9; track and field at Duke on May 14-16; and rowing on Clemson’s Lake Hartwell on May 15-16.

The men’s lacrosse championship was slated to be hosted by the top seed April 24 and 26.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

