CHAPEL HILL — Prep sports governed by the N.C. High School Athletic Association will remain suspended through May 18, the commissioner said Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home order that took effect Monday. It runs through April 29, and he’s ordered schools closed through May 15.

“The NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff will use the next few weeks to weigh our future decisions based on the new directions given by Governor Cooper, other government leaders, and organizations charged with public health and safety during this unprecedented time,” Commissioner Que Tucker’s statement read. “Such decisions will include the possible resumption of spring sports’ competition and the possibility of holding the state basketball championships.

“While we remain hopeful that we will be able to resume competition, particularly for our senior student-athletes, we also recognize the need to protect the health and safety of our students, coaches and the communities we serve.”

The state stopped all games at 11:59 p.m. on March 13. That was the second week of the spring season, and in many areas of North Carolina including Bladen County, rain wrecked those first two weeks. Some teams never took the field or track.

In Bladen County, barring change, the last day of school is June 5 and graduation is June 12.

May 18, if the state were to allow competition in the spring, would represent a date after some state championships are already scheduled to be completed. For the majority, it represents what would have been the second week of the playoffs.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal