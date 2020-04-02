Wooten: If there’s time, here’s an idea

- Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Kasee Singletary (left) and Patience Ward embrace after an overtime basketball game played before a capacity crowd to end the regular season two months ago. Both were key spring sports player, Singletary for West Bladen's softball team and Ward for East Bladen's soccer team. Their spring seasons were not going to be in front of such large crowds, but that wasn't going to diminish how much they would be cherished. Everything is on hold, and may well be over because of the coronavirus pandemic. -

Through Wednesday evening, the N.C. High School Athletic Association was still holding out hope.

Probably in a lot of living rooms throughout the state, there is equal optimism. High school students are hoping to get their games back going, to hit the courts and the fields once more. Spring sports barely got started last month, just two weeks worth, before the coronavirus pandemic threatened everything.

Then the world shut down.

Less than 48 hours before the state’s high school basketball championships were to be played, it all came to a halt. Nobody’s fault, and certainly not anything the leaders in Chapel Hill wanted to make a decision on.

But they regulate and conduct championships for public school sports, and as such that’s the burden they carry. Gov. Roy Cooper has schools closed through May 15, and Commissioner Que Tucker says we’re not seeing a game before May 18.

Realistically, what’s left to gain?

Well, there’s plenty. Teams have created all sorts of videos, mates passing toilet paper and balls and other items in virtual togetherness. There are challenging their friends in fitness. They want to be together again, to compete and play for their schools. Seniors want that “one last time.”

Sixteen basketball teams want to say they are the best in the state. It’s just one game, so surely if school resumes, that can be worked out. Right?

The truthful answer is we don’t know. We’re dealing with a pandemic that is more than just generational. Imagine finding a centenarian who might recall the Spanish flu from 100 years ago, an infection that reached one-fourth of the world’s population. Some of the octogenarians we know have reminisced about polio and measles, including quarantines and the closing of public places. Sound familiar?

So just when this virus peaks and descends, and what it means for the warmer weather ahead plus the cooler weather of the fall — we just don’t know. That’s the opinion of medical experts, and they are a far cry more credible than any politician — and those are certainly the ones getting the microphones right now.

Games on May 18? Anything is possible but even if so, there’s little time before school is out and — let’s be honest — right back in a couple of months. We lost the full three-month break some time ago.

For basketball, just be done with it. East champion, West champion and that’s it. Today’s generation might not realize it, but that’s the way it was for a long time. There was no fancy trip to a college arena for the final game.

And even if they do play, what kind of asterisk do you put on it? The juncture from regional final to state final would be at least two months. That’s certainly lacking continuity, enough even that the competition may not be representative of either team’s season.

For the spring teams, if there’s a week or two to play something, first of all forget state playoffs. If conferences desire to make the most of it, play for a league title. Baseball and softball set up nicely for double-elimination, track would be similar to the grade-school field day but entertaining nonetheless, tennis and golf have multiple options for how to do something in just a day or two, and soccer could probably do a quick pool play and advance two or four teams to a finale.

League titles have been somewhat tarnished by the state playoffs’ wide inclusion of so many teams the last 35 years. This would put a little luster back on it. In particular for this season.

The NCHSAA is holding out hope. We do, too. Stay realistic, and do grab hold of every positive available.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

