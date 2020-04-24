Coronavirus: Championship season would have been arriving

FAIRMONT — Without the pause through all walks of life, Three Rivers Conference golfers would have been preparing this weekend for Monday’s league championship match at Fairmont Golf Course.

West Bladen had high hopes with veterans Chad Garner and Wyatt Bordeaux before the season began.

Wednesday would have been the opening day of the state dual tennis playoffs. East Bladen, all of its starters returning from a playoff team a year ago, had high hopes there, too.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has been yet to add anything to its March 31 statement. The organization put all seasons, including the state basketball championships and everything in the spring, on hold with the conclusion of games March 13.

The seasons were suspended until at least May 18, a date that coincided with Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to close public schools through May 15. On Friday, Cooper said schools will stay closed through the end of the academic year and continue using remote learning.

May 18, if the state were to allow competition in the spring, would represent a date after some state championships are already scheduled to be completed. For the majority, it represents what would have been the second week of the playoffs.

In addition to tennis duals, NCHSAA playoffs were to begin May 1 for individual regionals; May 4 for golf; May 8 for boys and girls track regionals; and May 12 for baseball, softball and girls soccer.

Que Tucker, the executive director, said in the March 31 update that the Board of Directors would weigh future decisions on directions from the governor, other government leaders and “organizations charged with public health and safety during this unprecedented time. Such decisions will include the possible resumption of spring sports’ competition and the possibility of holding the state basketball championships.”

Tucker said protecting the health and safety of students, coaches and communities was paramount.

The basketball championships were scheduled for March 14, the Saturday following a mass suspension of pro sports leagues throughout the country. Included were every major sport in North America, plus the shutting down of the college basketball and spring sports championship seasons by the NCAA.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

