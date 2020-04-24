CHAPEL HILL — The state public schools athletic association made it official Friday, ending the academic year’s sports competitions.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association said, in keeping with Gov. Roy Cooper’s extension of the stay at home order to May 8 and keeping schools closed the rest of the year, it would not attempt to resume the state basketball championships or conduct springs sports. Everything was put on hold following the games of March 13, a day before state champions were to be decided in eight games at two college venues.

Spring sports were finishing their second week of competition, a start to the season marred in many places by inclement weather.

Originally, the NCHSAA said no competition would begin before May 18.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors meets next week. The release said it would discuss “finalizing the state basketball playoffs, policies for summer activities” and address academic eligibility concerns for fall.

In a prepared statement released Friday afternoon after the governor said schools will continue remote learning for the remainder of the academic year, Commissioner Que Tucker said, “Today’s decision is difficult for the NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff. We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision.

“However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the state Board of Education.

“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our state basketball championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities. Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a ‘W’ in the win column!”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_nchsaa-1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal