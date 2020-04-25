ELIZABETHTOWN — Larrell Murchison is a Tennessee Titan.

The pride of East Bladen High School and N.C. State became the first NFL draft pick from Bladen County a day after his 23rd birthday Saturday afternoon. The Titans chose him with the 174th overall pick during the fifth round.

In a release from the Titans, Murchison said, “They told me that I can play all along the defensive front — from five technique to zero technique — and they like that part of my game where I am versatile and can help any way that I can. I am just trying to fit in any way I can. Whatever role they give me to play, I am ready to show I can do it.”

Murchison watched the draft at the Elizabethtown home of his family.

He went from the head coach Robby Priest’s Eagles to Louisburg, nearly went to Georgia but instead wound up at N.C. State. He redshirted his first year there while all four defensive linemen played their way into the NFL Draft. In 2018 he earned the team’s Cary Brewbaker Award for Defensive Lineman of the Year, as well as the Alpha Wolf Rising Award, which is given to the Most Improved Player.

The 2019 campaign included 3.5 sacks in one game at Florida State, seven for the season, and 12 tackles for loss. He earned second team All-ACC.

Analysts say his ability to penetrate from the defensive line is among his strongest traits. He excelled at both the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

One publication labeled him one of 14 who “made money in Mobile.”

He repped 225 pounds 29 times on the bench test at the combine, ran a 5.05 in the 40, broad jumped 9 feet and 10 inches, and had a 29-inch vertical. He was measured at 6-foot-2 and 297 pounds and earned a prospect grade of 5.97, according to NFL.com. That means its analysis places him as a backup or special teams player in the NFL, which is the 5.8 to 5.9 grading range.

Prior to the draft, either by his admission or published reports, he was linked to the Patriots, Jets, Bills, Raiders, Jaguars, Steelers, Lions, Panthers, Falcons, Colts, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Saints and Cowboys.

The Titans, entering their third season under Mike Vrabel, were 9-7 last year in the regular season and finished second in the AFC South. In the playoffs, they eliminated the New England Patriots 20-13 in the wild card game, then won the divisional round 28-12 over Baltimore. Their season ended short of the Super Bowl in a 35-24 AFC Championship loss to Kansas City.

Tennessee has been to the playoffs two of the last three years, which ended a drought of eight consecutive years with no postseason.

“I am very familiar with Mike Vrabel, and I know he’s a defensive-minded coach,” Murchison said in a team release. “I was very honored to speak with him, and I am very honored to be in Tennessee. I am just ready to work. Whatever they ask me to do, whatever he asks me to do, I am ready to follow it and do what I am supposed to do.”

Jon Robinson is the general manager of the Titans. The third round ended at midnight Friday, and he knew what he wanted on Saturday.

“We really liked Murchison there,” Robinson said in the team release. “Vrabel and I talked this morning and he’s the guy he had kind of circled in his notebook and he was the last guy I looked at when I closed my computer up last night to go to bed. We weathered 67 picks there with him and were fortunate enough to get him.”

Tennessee chose Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson with the 29th pick of the first round, LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton in the second round 61st overall, and Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans in the third round 93rd overall. Their next selection was 81 spots away, the 29th pick into the fifth round.

“I feel like rushing the passer, I can cause penetration,” Murchison said in the release. “And I feel like stopping the run, I can be an anchor down there if you need me to take on double-teams. Anywhere on the defensive front they need me to play, I feel I can play it.”

The Titans’ other two picks were in the seventh round. They took Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald with the 224th overall selection, and Marshall defensive back Chris Jackson with the 243rd.

Murchison described the chance to play in the NFL as a dream come true.

“My teammates are my family, my coaches are a part of my family,” Murchison said in the release. “I play for them. So, when you think of high motor I am playing for my guys and I am playing to win. … Running to the ball, taking the ball, that means everything to me.

“And when I think about how far I came down this journey, from where I started, and now to being drafted to the Tennessee Titans, it means everything. It has been a long road but I always kept the faith along the way. Now I am ready for whatever is next.”

Larrell Murchison https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Murchison-Larrell-2.jpg Larrell Murchison AP

Larrell Murchison excelled at the NFL Combine, including running a 5.05-second 40-yard dash. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_acc-larrell-murchison-1-030320-2.jpg AP

Larrell Murchison excelled at the NFL Combine, including running a 5.05-second 40-yard dash. AP

Larrell Murchison closes in on East Carolina running back Darius Pinnix Jr. (7) last August in Carter-Finley Stadium. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_acc-ncsu-ecu-1-090319-2.jpg AP

Larrell Murchison closes in on East Carolina running back Darius Pinnix Jr. (7) last August in Carter-Finley Stadium. AP

Larrell Murchison (92) helps stop Florida State running back Khalan Laborn (4) last September in Tallahassee, Florida. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_acc-larrell-murchison-fsu-030320-2.jpg AP

Larrell Murchison (92) helps stop Florida State running back Khalan Laborn (4) last September in Tallahassee, Florida. Contributed photo

Larrell Murchison said one of his favorite players growing up was quarterback Michael Vick. He’ll now get a chance to be paid to chase down quarterbacks. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Larrell-Murchison-2.jpg Contributed photo

Larrell Murchison said one of his favorite players growing up was quarterback Michael Vick. He’ll now get a chance to be paid to chase down quarterbacks. Contributed photo

Larrell Murchison grabbed an interception, and the eyes of NFL scouts, with a leaping pick in the 2018 game against Florida State in Carter-Finley Stadium. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_MurchisonINTFSU-JG-1-2.jpg Contributed photo

Larrell Murchison grabbed an interception, and the eyes of NFL scouts, with a leaping pick in the 2018 game against Florida State in Carter-Finley Stadium. AP

Larrell Murchison (92) rushes East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium in August. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_acc-ncsu-ecu-2-090319-2.jpg AP

Larrell Murchison (92) rushes East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium in August.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal