ELIZABETHTOWN — As the NFL Draft coverage churned through its fourth hour on television Saturday, Larrell Murchison waited at home with family.

At 3:28 p.m., his name flashed onto the screen. He was the fifth round pick of the Tennessee Titans, No. 174 overall. The analysts had just spent an enormous amount of time assessing the 167th pick, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm to Buffalo.

This year’s draft was different. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it wasn’t held on location — Las Vegas, on the strip, had been scheduled. Instead, the first three rounds had everyone watching Commissioner Roger Goodell in his basement announcing picks. For Saturday’s rounds 4-7, it was mostly analysts picking and choosing the bigger profile names or the intriguing storylines, and everyone watching the “score bug” on their TV screens revealing which team was on the clock, their needs analyzed, who was best available, and then who was the selection.

The Titans, we saw, allowed an NFL-worst one sack every nine pass plays, worst of any team to reach the AFC Championship in the last 15 years. Noted draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. assessed the team needs were an edge rusher, defensive tackle, tight end and cornerback.

Murchison’s name flashed up. Second team All-ACC. And sound and video were the analysts discussing Georgia Southern’s Kindle Vildor, a pick of the Bears earlier in the round. Murchison’s stats of 12 tackles for losses and seven sacks to lead the Wolfpack appeared, as did his playing for Louisburg College before going to N.C. State.

And just that quick, it was on to the Green Bay Packers — on the clock.

But there was much to be said and read. Here’s what others are saying about the Titans’ draft, in particular the first NFL draft choice from Bladen County:

• Jon Robinson, Titans’ general manager on his discussion with head coach Mike Vrabel:

“Vrabel and I talked this morning and he’s the guy he had kind of circled in his notebook and he was the last guy I looked at when I closed my computer up last night to go to bed. We weathered 67 picks there with him and were fortunate enough to get him.”

• Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN analyst who is generally credited with many inventions and the buzz that now exists for the NFL Draft. He gave the Titans a C+ for the whole draft.

“The Titans made a surprise run to the AFC title game last season, taking down the Patriots and Ravens on the way, and they did it with an efficient quarterback, bruising running game and steady but unspectacular defense. Well, their first-round pick is clearly designed to continue that offensive trend in 2020. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (29) was a little bit of a reach, but I see the traits that put him at the end of Round 1, even if I question whether he could start right away over Dennis Kelly and replace Jack Conklin at right tackle. At 6-foot-6, 350 pounds, Wilson is a project, and he needs to clean up his technique, but that could come with NFL coaching.

“Opinions on cornerback Kristian Fulton (61) were all over the map inside the league, but it’s decent value getting him at the end of Round 2. He is my eighth-ranked corner, just after A.J. Terrell, who went No. 16 overall. It’s a little risky, though, just because of his inconsistencies. Darrynton Evans (93) opened up some eyes at the combine with a 4.41 40-yard dash, and he could be the favorite to spell Derrick Henry as the No. 2 running back. On Day 3, Larrell Murchison (174) is just a rotational defensive tackle, and quarterback Cole McDonald (224) has a loooong delivery and will need time to fix that and adjust to the speed of the NFL. But he could be a decent backup.”

• Nick Gray, giving draft grades for the Tennessean, the daily newspaper of Nashville:

“B-plus.”

• Gregg Rosenthal, Around The NFL editor for NFL.com, gave a thought for each of the 32 teams. He didn’t mention Murchison but here’s what he did say on the Titans.

“GM Jon Robinson will be counting on his first three draft picks to play immediate roles. First-round tackle Isaiah Wilson is the favorite to start at right tackle and replace free-agent departure Jack Conklin. Second-round cornerback Kristian Fulton should get snaps right away at a position group with very little depth and third-rounder Darrynton Evans has a clear path to replacing Dion Lewis as Derrick Henry’s complementary back.”

• Mark Dulgerian, an analyst for NFL.com:

“This is a solid landing spot for Murchison, who is an ascending player with explosive pass rush ability. The Titans have a need at defensive line depth, so expect coaches to take special interest in developing him.”

• Chad Reuter, draft analyst for NFL.com, gave Tennessee a grade of “A” for Day 3 and “B+” overall. In addition to Murchison, on Saturday the Titans chose Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald and Marshall defensive back Chris Jackson:

“Murchison, an active defensive lineman, was a top-100 value they picked up at No. 174 overall.”

• Turron Davenport for NFL Nation, a product of ESPN:

“Murchison gives the Titans a player who adds depth along the defensive line after trading Jurrell Casey to the Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-2, 297-pound defensive lineman likely will help out primarily against the run as a rotational player. There’s plenty of athleticism for the Titans staff to work with and they will undoubtedly like his high motor.”

• Titans Wire, a blog offering all things on the NFL team, gave the pick a draft grade of a “B.” He also said:

“Murchison is actually a pretty ideal fit at end on the Titans’ line with his pass-rush ability, and there’s a chance he makes an impact on a Tennessee defensive line that had trouble getting to the quarterback last season.

“He likely won’t be the long-term starter the Titans need, but he could be a solid rotational lineman for years to come.”

• Titan Sized, another blog operated by Fansided, analyzed the pick in summary this way:

“After doubling his sacks in 2019 and leading NCST in tackles for loss, it is fair to assume that the Titans will love his career progression from 2-star recruit, to JUCO DL, to starter at a Power-5 school, to team captain his final season.

“He seems like an ideal pair to Isaiah Mack on that second wave of the defensive line.”

Larrell Murchison https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Murchison-Larrell-5.jpg Larrell Murchison Contributed photo https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_MurchisonstanceUVA-GF-1-2.jpg Contributed photo Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

