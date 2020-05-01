GREENVILLE — East Carolina’s football program is celebrating a No. 1 draft choice.

The B.C. Lions of the Canadian Football League on Thursday night made linebacker Jordan Williams the top choice in the CFL Draft. He’s the highest professional draft pick of the Pirates’ program, surpassing NFL selections Robert Jones and Chris Johnson.

Jones was chosen 24th by the Cowboys in 1992. Johnson was picked 24th by the Titans in 2007.

Williams is a Fayettevile native and has a Canadian mother. He attended a free agent camp with the Ottawa RedBlacks in 2019 and chose to enter the 2020 draft as an eligible national.

The 2017 graduate of ECU played high school football at Jack Britt for former ECU and NFL lineman Brian Rimpf.

