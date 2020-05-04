Big Four basketball is going to be a lot more fun in the coming years if two things happen.

One is the ACC keeping this year’s scheduling quirk intact, where the final week emphasizes the matchups of the Old North State’s quartet. The other is everybody being good, and the league doesn’t have a say on that one.

Steve Forbes is the latest young man who does. He’s the new coach Wake Forest hired last week to replace Danny Manning, who was fired April 25. If the timing seems off even for coronavirus impact, keep in mind the Demon Deacons had to line up the buyout money for his contract. The 78-111 ledger with a losing record in five of six seasons begged for it sooner.

There’s no reason the Deacons can’t be a challenger in the ACC. Expansions that gave us Miami, Virginia Tech and Boston College about 15 years ago, and Syracuse, Notre Dame and Louisville in the last decade are neither barrier or excuse.

The Deacs haven’t been good for a long time and most of the reasons are inside of Winston-Salem. Their last threat to the rest of the league was more than 10 years ago: the Skip Prosser-led 2003 regular season crown and a second place in 2005, and Dino Gaudio’s top fives in 2009 and 2010.

Jeff Bzdelik and Manning left the fan base fuming and the Joel Coliseum empty.

The ACC’s showcase event hasn’t had the Deacons even play in the quarterfinals since 2009, when the second seed lost to seventh-seeded Maryland. The 2006 run to the semifinals as the No. 12 seed is ancient and all but forgotten.

Six of the last 11 ACC tournaments have been in Greensboro. Translated, big donor Deacon faithful have been humbled at home.

Forbes has his hands full.

He won’t utilize junior colleges the way he did at East Tennessee State but he does have to find a way to scrap together a roster. And quick. Most of what is left is either declared for the NBA draft or the NCAA transfer portal. Getting those he inherits to buy in has an incredibly different value.

Bzdelik and Manning couldn’t keep enough of the roster they recruited. Some were good enough to try the pros, others just wanted out. The path to success ultimately depends on players. Forbes figures to score much higher with fans and big donors, too, if for no other reason that measure can only go up.

Did Wake get this choice right?

Since 2015, the ACC has had 11 coaching hires. He is the second straight to come from being a head coach in the Southern Conference, two were Big East head coaches, two were ACC assistants and there was one each that was a head coach in the Colonial, Southeastern, American, Conference USA and the Mid-American.

Six of those remain, plus Forbes. There is no magic recipe in the best college league on the planet.

Carolina and Syracuse each have one of their own. Duke 40 years ago took a former point guard with a name nobody could pronounce that just went 9-17 at Army. Notre Dame’s choice 20 years ago was a former Duke assistant with proven success at Delaware.

Virginia’s Tony Bennett, three years at Washington State, and Clemson’s Brad Brownell, four years each at UNC Wilmington and Wright State, are the last up-and-comers to make it and still remain. Maybe N.C. State’s Kevin Keatts will add his name to the list.

Sure, he and Forbes won’t quickly if ever unseat the sport’s bluebloods Carolina and Duke.

But if the Deacons join the Wolfpack in reaching a competitive level with them, Big Four basketball gets more fun and a heck of a lot more interesting. It always is when everybody is good.

Here’s to hoping things work out in Winston.

East Tennessee State University head coach Steve Forbes, questioning a call during a game against The Citadel in February, is the new leader at Wake Forest. He will try to bring success to a program with four ACC titles but a long dry spell under former coaches Jeff Bzdelik and Danny Manning.

