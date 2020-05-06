ELIZABETHTOWN — Larrell Murchison will wear 91 when he suits up for the Tennessee Titans.

The team unveiled jersey numbers for all of its first-year players Tuesday.

Murchison wore 92 when he starred for N.C. State the last two years, the same number he also wore before leaving Louisburg College. As a senior at East Bladen, when he was a fullback on offense in addition to his future pro position of defensive lineman, Murchison wore 26.

For the Titans, 92 wasn’t available to Murchison. Matt Dickerson, a third-year defensive end from UCLA, wears that number. Third-year outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert, from Arizona, has 93.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_murchison-91.jpeg