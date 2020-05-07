ELIZABETHTOWN — Wednesday would have been girls soccer. Tuesday and Friday this week were to be baseball and softball.

It is the rare spring of our lives when East Bladen and West Bladen didn’t have these county rivalries.

Both schools are making adjustments, as have we all. For athletics directors Travis Pait at West Bladen and Patty Evers at East Bladen, that means the bigger picture athletics budgets as well.

“We’re actually no worse off, to be honest,” Pait said. “If anything, we have more money.”

Evers is in the same predicament, and each caution that soon will change.

“I feel the impact coming in the summer,” Pait said. “I think we’ll have a harder time finding sponsors. We go into a hole pretty big in the spring, between what’s going out and what’s coming in. We’re in no worse shape right now. I expect the giving to be down a little bit when we get the go-ahead.”

For each school, basketball and football are the biggest money makers and in that order. The winter sport has more dates, and in this neck of the woods, just seems to draw more fans consistently.

“We have not had to pay out money for officials,” Evers said of missing the spring. “We don’t make that much off spring sports. So, we’re basically going in sitting pretty good for the fall.

“We’ve missed concessions money, that’s hurt. And, we’ve lost money in things like the drinks went old. Concessions is where it took a little hit.”

This was the third year playing in the Three Rivers Conference that began as 10 schools and now numbers nine. Four each were in Columbus and Robeson counties before South Robeson’s closure. The continuity has kept travel down, giving opportunity for gate receipts from visiting teams.

The four years prior, the Bladen schools were in the eight-team Four County Conference spread to Sampson, Duplin and Pender counties.

“Football does OK for us,” Evers said. “When you have Whiteville, South Columbus and West Bladen gates, that’s what we count on in football. In basketball, it doesn’t matter who you play, we get a good gate. Basketball carries us the rest of the year and into fall sports season.”

Success levels are different in the two leagues over the last seven years, and so too are the finances.

“What’s funny is, we’ve had the three worst years athletically — they have been about as bad as it’s been overall as far as wins and losses,” Pait said. “But when we were in the other league, we were winning in most everything, had a winning record in football one year, and we’ve made more money in the last three years. Being in this league helps a lot.”

Competition level, Pait said, hasn’t been a problem in either league.

“It was a very competitive league,” the head basketball coach said of the Four County. “We’d be playing Trask for first in the conference, and we wouldn’t have many at the game. People didn’t know where Trask was, to be honest. But we play almost anybody in the league now and we draw.

“West Bladen, the distance from one end of the school zone to the other is out of this world. When we play West Columbus, we have a bunch of kids that can throw a rock to the kids who go to West Columbus. And then Tar Heel, it’s the same with St. Pauls. There’s more history there. I think the longest ride is 40 minutes. We’re in better shape because of that financially.”

Pait, Evers and the sports families at both schools are anxious about what may be in the future. The N.C. High School Athletic Association has declared a dead period for now, meaning no workouts with teams and at facilities. There’s talk of a second wave of the coronavirus coming next flu season, which traditionally begins in October.

It’s a guessing game for potential impact not only in the fall but also the winter and spring of the 2020-21 athletic year. Evers, the girls basketball coach with more than 500 wins, tries to find the positives but she’s also realistic.

“I feel like sports seasons are going to be limited,” Evers said. “That’s my personal opinion. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Throughout the state, she’s hardly alone in the assessment.

And Pait points out another key element to high school sports, and communities in general.

“The thing that scares me is these businesses are hurting,” he said.

It’s been a spring unlike any other, even different from the falls with hurricanes in 2016 and 2018. Both schools completed two weeks of spring sports, though rain played foul with that. Now they wait for August and new seasons.

“The worst thing in all this is the kids didn’t get to play,” Pait said.

Patty Evers
Travis Pait

High school sports aren't stalled and unsure of what happens next, kind of like this play last April in the holiday baseball tournament at Fayetteville's Terry Sanford High School. East Bladen's Lefredrick Wooten rounded second base headed for third but fell down in the sixth inning following a single by Brady Hollingsworth. A rundown ensued, with third baseman Dalton Pait (right) throwing to shortstop Logan West covering second base for the out.

