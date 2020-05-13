CHAPEL HILL — High school sports in North Carolina will begin to open June 1.

Just how that happens is not known, and dependent on Gov. Roy Cooper. He still has the state under a modified stay at home order, with limited businesses open and gatherings capped at 10 people.

In an email to its membership, the state’s governing body for public school sports said a dead period in place since midnight March 13 will conclude at the end of this month. It doesn’t necessarily give a full-on go to sports teams; rather, it sets a date the N.C. High School Athletic Association feels is “necessary and important to ensure that there is consistency as we move towards what is typically the summer season.”

Campus facilities can’t be open unless they are open to the public.

The NCHSAA stopped the winter and spring seasons, which overlap, with the end of games played March 13. Schools closed statewide the following Monday and will not reopen this academic year. The athletic seasons were suspended until the end of April, when the association finally said it was over.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_nchsaa.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal