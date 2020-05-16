WILMINGTON — There are movie studios here, kind of like Hollywood.

Now there is a script, based on a true story, originating about 5 miles away at Trask Coliseum. “The Walk On” would star White Lake’s Lacey Suggs, whose bright brown eyes and infectious smile give no clue to her lethal streak of competitiveness.

This isn’t a “Rudy” story, or “Hoosiers,” or any other sports-themed classic. Those unique successes were something else entirely.

Hers is a story that climaxed this week when she graduated from UNC Wilmington and was named Most Valuable Player for the women’s basketball team. That she would earn her degree was never really in doubt, but that she would have to be a walk-on in order to be on the basketball team as a freshman makes all that has happened since quite remarkable.

Suggs was named a team captain before her sophomore season. Her tangible credentials were smart in the classroom, no scholarship and seven minutes played in three games of her first season.

Her intangibles were infinite. Karen Barefoot was the new head coach, a self-described “gym rat” as a player and an energizing motivational voice in any setting as an adult much less sharing her passion for the game she loves. At her first college coaching stop she was 22, asked to build a program from scratch, and six years later won a national championship.

Suggs’ career steadily rose into mythical legend, only it was all true. She tried to win every offseason drill and workout from the day she arrived at UNCW until the day she left, the kind of drive that led those teammates and coaches to honor her with the most captain votes not only that sophomore year but her junior and senior seasons, too.

Rest on laurels she has not. She grew into a voice as a leader. And along the way, the floor burns piled up as did the respect of opposing players and coaches. Before this year’s conference tournament she was bestowed one of her league’s most prestigious honors, the CAA Scholar-Athlete Award.

There is a term colleges use when they don’t have enough scholarships for all the players. It’s called preferred walk-on, and that’s where she was with Adell Harris, the former coach.

It had to be agony for the daughter of Karen and Mike Suggs, only getting those seven minutes in a bumpy 11-20 ride with losing scores like 82-48, 71-38, 76-37, 90-54 and 86-54. The Seahawks lost nine times at home, or two fewer than all four of Suggs’ years with Patty Evers.

Barefoot Basketball was fresh air, a big bounce for the program, new life for every player within it. The Christopher Newport alum let the roster shred itself as she implemented her principles and values.

She needed talent, she needed heart and she needed tenacity. If ever a player and a coach were made for each other, it was Suggs and Barefoot.

Heck, the coach knew she was going to build the team around Suggs’ work ethic long before she could right a wrong and get her a scholarship. The player just kept earning value and respect, one drill at a time, one workout at a time, and finally one game at a time.

Before her senior finale, the coach in reflection said Suggs had wanted to be the glue in the program’s ascension out of the CAA’s cellar. Barefoot thanked per repeatedly and shed a tear when it was over. Suggs did the same.

A lot of moments in her career stand out. There’s the night she scored her 1,000th point, those team meetings when the captains are announced, all-conference, her image plastered on Port City transit buses, and big wins like taking down James Madison in Trask. A few moments out of the spotlight with teammates surely won’t be forgotten either. There’s also Senior Day.

And, there was that unforgettable, intimate, surprise scholarship ceremony one December night at the coach’s house when she unwrapped it in a present while her parents and prep coach looked on. But Christmas, it can be argued, really came on a day in May back in 2017 when Jimmy Bass, the athletics director, announced Lacey Suggs and her teammates had a new coach by the name of Karen Barefoot.

It was a gift for the program, one with power to be shared. Now it’s May three years later, and within a week “The Walk On” has been awarded her degree and an MVP.

What a marvelous script.

Lacey Suggs, named this week as MVP for the women’s basketball team at UNC Wilmington, hugs head coach Karen Barefoot after leaving the floor at Trask Coliseum for the final time on March 1. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_uncw-lacey-sr-day-11-030320.jpgAlan Wooten | Bladen Journal file

Lacey Suggs, named this week as MVP for the women’s basketball team at UNC Wilmington, hugs head coach Karen Barefoot after leaving the floor at Trask Coliseum for the final time on March 1.

UNCW’s Suggs caps remarkable career with team MVP