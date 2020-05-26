The N.C. High School Athletic Association says it will not step outside of the recommendations of the state Department of Health and Human Services representing Gov. Roy Cooper.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, cabinet-level secretary of the DHHS, and Cooper released a set of recommendations for youth, college and amateur sports in the state on Friday. The “interim guidelines” advised no contact sports such as football, soccer and basketball. The timeframe is indefinite for how long the recommendation lasts.

“Whatever we do, it will not be outside of what is in the guidelines given to us by the governor and the Department of Health and Human Services,” said Que Tucker, commissioner of the state’s public school athletic association, during a Zoom press conference Tuesday afternoon.

She said the association’s decisions will be based on “how our numbers are doing, what needs to be done, based on the formula.”

Tucker said football and all sports remain scheduled to be played.

“If we do not play football, it will be serious,” Tucker said. “There is no question that football is important to the financial viability of many schools’ athletics programs.

“We’re not at the point where we’re folding up the tent on football. We’re hopeful to have some fans. But we’ll have to see how that plays out.”

The NCHSAA’s Board of Directors met Monday evening and determined that the dead period in place until next Monday would be extended until “at least” June 15. Tucker said the intention is that when the dead period is lifted, all sports would be able to begin offseason work. Those deemed contact sports would be able to do drills and conditioning, but no contact.

Asked about shortening seasons, Tucker said everything is on the table. However, such a move would happen dependent on the evolving guidance and its timing.

“We don’t know what we will be able to do come Aug. 1,” Tucker said. “Therefore, part of our challenge, everything is as it has always been — that’s one plan. Another plan is we get to the middle of July, we think you can start fall sports, and it’s maybe the middle of August or Sept. 1. If we get to September, and we’re just starting, then obviously we’re looking at shortening the regular season.

“We try to look from the ending, and knowing when we end. It might be we look at shortening the regular season. It might would mean we would look at fewer teams in the playoffs. Nothing is off the table. Every state association is doing what we’re doing, trying to look at what will we do if A, what will we do if B.”

The commissioner numerous times referred to getting and following guidance from DHHS. She said the NCHSAA will try to use the most up to date information available, and wants to be sure it is a “low-risk return” to athletics.

She emphasized the importance of coaches needing time in advance to plan workouts when dates are given for resumption of offseason workouts, and the beginning of seasons.

The NCHSAA regularly helps schools with money — a percentage of interest from its endowment — in late July or August. There’s been no decision from the board to give more than that, such as for helping build up a stockpile of cleaning resources or personal protective equipment.

Tucker said discussion about moving sports seasons is not wise, that it would only be a last resort. There is no restriction in the state’s bylaws to prevent it.

She wrapped up the meeting saying that regardless of the NCHSAA’s timeline, individual school districts have autonomy and could choose a different timing for when their schools can resume activities.

