Coronavirus: NCHSAA starts resumption of activities next week, but it’s extremely limited

CHAPEL HILL — The state’s public schools athletic association has outlined how sports will resume this summer.

The dead period imposed by the N.C. High School Athletic Association in response to the coroanvirus, in effect since March 14, will lift on Monday. All schools are subject to their district guidelines.

In a news release, the NCHSAA said it used health and safety measures from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and Human Services, and NCHSAA information. A point was made to state things are fluid and could change.

The association kept in place the June 29 to July 5 dead period, but eliminated the one that is usually in conjunction with the coaches’ clinics July 20-26.

Students must have a physical exam form on file dated on or after March 1, 2019; there will be initial screening questions prior to summer workouts; and there is a daily monitoring for temperature and symptoms.

The NCHSAA is calling their resumption phase one. It says phases two and three are yet to be determined.

In every sport with a ball, there is no shared use permitted.

Here are some sport specifics:

• Football: Wearing protective equipment is prohibited; conditioning and weight drills only; players can not do drills with a single ball that is handed off or passed to other teammates; no contact with other teammates; tackling dummies, donuts and sleds must be disinfected after each use.

• Soccer: Conditioning, individual ball drills allowed; each player uses own ball and it must be disinfected after practices; use of feet only; no heading the ball, or use of hands; no contact.

• Volleyball: Conditioning, individual ball handling drills allowed provided each player has own ball; no drills with a single ball involving multiple players such as bumping, serving or passing to teammates.

• Cross country: Runners must maintain 6 feet of distance between individuals; no grouping at starts or finishes.

• Tennis: Conditioning; no sharing of balls; each player can use own can of balls to serve; ball machine by individuals only; individual drills, wall volleys and serves are allowed; disinfect rackets and balls afterward.

• Golf: Maintain 6 feet of distance.

• Baseball: Conditioning and tee or pitching machine work allowed; no shared gloves, bats or throwing a single ball among the team; single player may hit in cages; batting practice can be thrown but using netting as the backstop — no catchers; balls must be disinfected before used by another player.

• Softball: Conditioning and tee or pitching machine work allowed; no shared gloves, bats or throwing a single ball among the team; single player may hit in cages; batting practice can be thrown but using netting as the backstop — no catchers; balls must be disinfected before used by another player.

• Basketball: Conditioning, individual skill drills allowed; no contact; no sharing basketballs; players may practice shooting but must retrieve own ball; no drills with single ball that is handed off or passed to other teammates.

• Cheerleading: Conditioning and individual technique or choreography work allowed; no partner or group stunts; chants, jumps, dance, tumbling without contact can be done but must have 6-foot social distance.

