Coronavirus: School district keeps prohibition on workouts until governor’s plan released

ELIZABETHTOWN — Rare is it in the 21st century that a high school athlete isn’t doing something to get better in the offseason.

Whatever routines Bladen County Schools student-athletes have had, they’ll continue them for the immediate future. It just won’t be with their coaches and teammates.

Responding to Wednesday’s punt of a K-12 schools plan by Gov. Roy Cooper, the district said Thursday “athletic directors were given the directive to not conduct any workouts or conditioning with athletes.”

In the release, it says, “We hope to issue a statement on the status of our athletic participation once the Governor has determined the status of schools, and we look for this to happen by July 20th.”

That’s 11 days before the normal Aug. 1 “official” beginning of fall practices.

The state public school athletic association lifted a dead period June 15, but many school systems — including Bladen County — did not allow athletes to resume working with coaches. The N.C. High School Athletic Association has typically responded to the governor’s moves within a day or so; its Chapel Hill offices are closed this week for the July 4 holiday.

If the NCHSAA keeps the schedule planned, football teams can scrimmage Aug. 11 and play regular-season games Aug. 21, the NCHSAA website says.

Tennis, volleyball and boys soccer teams can play as soon as Aug. 17. The same is true for cross country, though the Three Rivers Conference here has typically waited until September for meets.

However, the NCHSAA rules restrictions on summer workouts limits athletes from sharing any equipment that is not disinfected between uses. This includes balls, meaning tennis and volleyball players can’t volley or serve to each other, football players can’t toss a football, etc. Any use of football shields or blocking pads means a disinfecting between each player hitting it. The same goes for any equipment used in any other sport. Even in cross country, six feet of social distance is required should teammates get together for a workout.

The county system took it a step further. Spokeswoman Valerie Newton wrote in an email to the Bladen Journal that the district has prohibited any organized or individual workouts since the NCHSAA shut down competitions and practices March 13.

The district’s release says, “Bladen County Schools has taken considerable time to determine how our student-athletes will participate in physical conditioning and athletic practices for the upcoming seasons. Our hope was to use executive orders issued by the Governor of North Carolina to clearly define the steps and actions we would take. However, the decision to determine school operations for the fall has been postponed for at least another couple weeks, according to the Governor’s Office.”

The district recommended players and coaches stay in contact.

“We encourage each student-athlete to reach out to their coaches and discuss the measures they can take to stay physically fit during this period, and as always, we encourage all students to stay safe and make any decisions regarding their well being according to CDC guidance,” the release said.

