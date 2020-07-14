CHAPEL HILL — Minutes after Gov. Roy Cooper told schools how they would return, the state public schools athletic association issued a statement on how it stands going forward.

Commissioner Que Tucker said no decision has been made on starting dates or protocols for the N.C. High School Athletic Association. She said further updates would be made available when the association’s board meets.

The release did not say when that would happen.

Cooper’s press briefing on Tuesday said schools would begin Aug. 17 with what was dubbed Plan B of three choices. Students will be in classrooms, but in reduced numbers. Face coverings are required for everyone in the building, from kindergarten through 12th grade and all staff.

Included in Plan B:

• Discontinue activities that bring together large groups.

• Limit nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups.

Those restrictions would seem to put most if not all fall sports in peril.

Still, the NCHSAA statement leaves the Aug. 1 official first day of practice in place; that’s two weeks from Saturday. Last week, Tucker said she wasn’t taking the day off the table until she had another to put into its place. Aug. 17 is the first date allowed for games.

“This decision on the starting of school for 2020-21 school year now puts us in a better position to make informed decisions concerning if, when and how to resume athletic competition at NCHSAA member schools,” Tucker wrote. “We will continue discussing the numerous options and scenarios that have been developed and recommended, identifying the most appropriate scenarios. The NCHSAA staff will work with the Board of Directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and other stakeholder groups to solidify the details of the best plan for the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the communities the Association represents.”

The NCHSAA instituted a mandatory dead period — meaning no practices, no games — that began at midnight with conclusion of March 13 games and practices. The dead period ended and teams were allowed to resume offseason workouts on June 15, though some districts — including Bladen — kept the moratorium in place.

Students have not been in buildings for classes since March 13. Cooper closed them the next day for two weeks, and later twice extended that through the remainder of the academic calendar.

NCHSAA rules restrictions on summer workouts limits athletes from sharing any equipment that is not disinfected between uses. This includes balls, meaning tennis and volleyball players can’t volley or serve to each other, football players can’t toss a football, etc. Any use of football shields or blocking pads means a disinfecting between each player hitting it. The same goes for any equipment used in any other sport. Even in cross country, six feet of social distance is required should teammates get together for a workout.

For now, football teams remained scheduled to scrimmage Aug. 11 and play regular-season games Aug. 21, the NCHSAA website says.

Tennis, volleyball and boys soccer teams in the Three Rivers Conference, of which East Bladen and West Bladen are members, can play games as soon as Aug. 17. The same is true for cross country, though the Three Rivers has typically waited until September for meets.

