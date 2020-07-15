CHAPEL HILL — As expected for more than a week, the NCHSAA on Wednesday said it would delay the start of practices and games.

The statement by N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker came a day after Gov. Roy Cooper gave North Carolina’s public schools the go-ahead option on returning to buildings. Sports practices, which normally start Aug. 1, will not begin before Sept. 1, the NCHSAA said.

Cooper said classrooms are to be at less than capacity, everyone in the building has to wear a face covering, and school districts have the choice to be more stringent — up to and including doing only remote learning.

Bladen County Schools, which has prohibited athletic teams from convening for workouts despite the NCHSAA lifting the dead period June 15, has not released its plan for a return or said if athletic competition can be held.

The association said the first five days of school, which begins Aug. 17, will be declared a dead period. Teams can continue workouts until then.

In her statement, the commissioner said, “We believe these steps provide hope for our student athletes, and the possibility for playing fall sports.”

However, two points in the governor’s Plan B that were chosen remain unanswered by the association.

• Discontinue activities that bring together large groups.

• Limit nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups.

The Bladen Journal asked the NCHSAA via email on Tuesday how sports can go forward given those two points. At press time, the association had not responded.

The NCHSAA said it would not make Tucker available for media questions this week.

In Bladen County, Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said the decision on keeping county workouts prohibited was his decision in conjunction with the school board. It falls under day-to-day operations.

As for what will change and allow workouts to continue as allowed by the NCHSAA, Taylor said it would be “a change in metrics, and our ability to meet the standards they lay out and do that effectively. It would be what the numbers look like in the community.”

He said there could be a scenario where the NCHSAA allows not only practices but competition, and Bladen County may not be able to participate.

“My number one objective, is to keep our students in our community safe,” he said. “The metrics and conditions in Bladen County can be totaly different than in other counties. If I feel we take an action could put others in harm or danger, that’s an action we won’t take.

“We all want the same thing — the kids to return to school, life back to normal. But that’s just not a condition we’re in right now.”

Taylor said he’s realistic when others talk of “hope” for playing.

Tucker said Sept. 1 is not a certainty. Already, Virginia has said it would not be playing football this fall. A number of colleges in North Carolina which returned athletes to campus have since shut down those practices. Several college leagues have already threw in the towel on playing this fall in all sports.

“We remain in consultation with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee members, and they believe we can and should offer a sports program, with all necessary modifications, delays, etc.,” Tucker’s statement said. “In the coming weeks, we will continue working with the SMAC as we plan our next steps for the fall, as well as determining when equipment could be shared — i.e. balls— and/or if we can move into Phase 2 of the summer workouts/conditioning.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.