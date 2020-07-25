Coronavirus: Even if NCHSAA restarts, no guarantee Bladen athletes will be with them

ELIZABETHTOWN — Regardless of what the N.C. High School Athletic Association does on or before Sept. 1, Bladen County athletes won’t be back on campus for classes before Oct. 23.

Whether they can return for workouts, practices or games prior is still a mystery.

The NCHSAA is allowing fall sports teams to work out on campus — they can’t share equipment, such as volleyball players hitting a ball to each other — but pushed back its traditional Aug. 1 starting date of practice for the fall teams. Games would have begun Aug. 17, including football on Aug. 21.

After Gov. Roy Cooper added another three weeks, to Aug. 7, for his safer at home order that is a partial second phase of reopening the state, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker announced the state board decided to push the Aug. 1 date to Sept. 1. It’s unclear how much of fall seasons are wiped out or delayed in Bladen County, but previous years have been busy as soon as games are allowed.

Dr. Robert Taylor, superintendent of Bladen County Schools, made the decision in consultation with the Board of Education to prohibit athletic teams from coming together when the NCHSAA lifted its dead period June 15. None have been together since March 13 in any sport.

The NCHSAA is allowing schools to continue those workouts despite the delay to Sept. 1, but will have another five-day dead period for the first week of school Aug. 17-21.

The county school district on Thursday said all schools will be in remote learning only — more than a dozen are of the 115 across the state — when school begins Aug. 17. It also announced a tentative return to the classroom schedule, a scaled return that puts grades 9-12 into buildings on Oct. 23.

That date is after regular seasons would normally end for girls tennis and volleyball, is eight days before cross country regionals, 10 days before first round boys soccer playoff matches, and two weeks before the state football playoffs are scheduled to start.

Responding to questions from the Bladen Journal, Taylor was noncommittal if athletes could come onto campus and work out if the NCHSAA says it will allow practices to begin Sept. 1 with plans to conduct seasons. He’s previously said there’s no guarantee they will just because the NCHSAA goes forward, saying county conditions with the coronavirus will guide decisions.

In an email Friday, he wrote, “We will remain in a no practice or workout mode until September 1. Hopefully, NCHSAA will have made more decisions about the fall season.”

Taylor said other extracurricular activities are not entirely banned from getting together.

“High schools will be remote, but if a meeting for a club is scheduled then they would need to follow the CDC Guidelines and practice social distancing,” Taylor wrote.

He also confirmed the district plans to pay coaches and athletics directors.

He concluded writing, “If the fall season is cancelled, then we hope that the seasons will be rescheduled.”

The NCHSAA was asked by the Bladen Journal on July 14 how it would get past two points in Cooper’s order to be able to have competitions. Those points from the Plan B model of reopning schools are discontinuing activities that bring together large groups, and limiting nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups.

The Chapel Hill office has not responded to the inquiry.

The week it announced the change to Sept. 1, the NCHSAA included a prepared statement from Tucker and said she would not be made available to the media the rest of the week.

