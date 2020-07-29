ACC, if virus allows, will include Notre Dame football this fall

GREENSBORO — League presidents voted Wednesday to move forward with fall sports in the ACC if coronavirus conditions allow.

The league has seven sports, including football. The seasons of competition would begin the week of Sept. 7-12.

In football, the ACC teams will play 10 league games and one nonconference game over a 13-week period. Notre Dame, an independent in football for all of its 132 years, will play a league schedule and be eligible for the ACC Championship game.

Known as the Board of Directors, the university leaders for the 15-member conference said the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group established the minimum standards for each campus to follow. The recommendations include “weekly testing for close contact sports, standards for reporting positive test results, and protocols for cleaning and sanitizing competition areas.”

The ACC has been shut down in all sports since the half-hour prior to a Thursday quarterfinal in the men’s basketball tournament between Florida State and Clemson. At 10 a.m. that morning, Commissioner John Swofford held a press conference saying the event would go on. Less than two hours later, the ACC and numerous other conference tournaments were shutting down along with other major sporting and business events across the country.

“Today’s decision was made after months of thoughtful planning by numerous individuals throughout the conference,” Swofford said in a prepared statement released by the league. “The Board’s decision presents a path, if public health guidance allows, to move forward with competition. Our institutions are committed to taking the necessary measures to facilitate the return in a safe and responsible manner. We recognize that we may need to be nimble and make adjustments in the future. We will be as prepared as possible should that need arise.”

The football teams will not be separated into divisions. Notre Dame’s historic inclusion is for one season only, and comes with revenue from its NBC television contract being shared among all ACC institutions. The Irish are eligible for the ACC’s bid to the Orange Bowl.

Nonconference opponents must be from the same state as the ACC teams, and those teams must meet the league protocols for safety. Schedules will be announced later.

The ACC Championship will be played in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium on either Dec. 12 or 19, featuring the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference games.

In other sports, the ACC will play a league schedule that meets the NCAA minimum amount of games. Those are six for field hockey, six for women’s and men’s soccer, and 10 for volleyball. Cross country will be scheduled at the discretion of the schools. League opponents beyond the conference-mandated schedules will not count in the ACC won-lost records.

All of the ACC championships are scheduled in North Carolina. WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary hosts cross country on Oct. 30, women’s soccer Nov. 6 and 8, and men’s soccer Nov. 13 and 15. Duke hosts field hockey Nov. 5, 6 and 8.

All sports can practice at their institution’s discretion. There will be no fall competition in women’s and men’s golf, women’s and men’s tennis, rowing, women’s and men’s lacrosse, softball and baseball.

