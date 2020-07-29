ACC football schedules for State, Carolina, Duke and Wake, plus other notable changes

GREENSBORO — So who did my team get?

The ACC on Wednesday said if the coronavirus conditions allow, it will forge ahead with seven fall sports. Football includes Notre Dame, too.

Here’s a look at the Big Four:

• N.C. State: Home games are Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami and Wake Forest. Road games are at Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

• Carolina: Home games are N.C. State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Road games are at Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Miami and Virginia.

• Duke: Home games are Boston College, Florida State, Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Road games are at Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Virginia.

• Wake Forest: Home games are Clemson, Miami, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Road games are Duke, Louisville, Carolina, N.C. State and Syracuse.

Inside the Big Four matchups, home and away opponents are unchanged for N.C. State and Duke; the Wake at Carolina game is new for each.

While nonconference opponents are still being worked out, three in-state matchups were part of original schedules: Elon at Duke on Sept. 12, Charlotte at Duke on Sept. 17 and Appalachian State at Wake Forest on Sept. 11.

The Wolfpack and Tar Heels were playing all out-of-state opponents.

Elon’s league is not playing this fall but the Phoenix are trying to schedule a season. The 49ers and Mountaineers also still plan to play.

Clemson, the five-time reigning league champion, has home games with Boston College, Miami, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia, and road tilts at Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Notre Dame will host Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Syracuse, and travel to Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest. The Irish were originally going to play six ACC teams: home with Duke, Clemson and Louisville, on the road at Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech, and against Wake Forest in Charlotte.

Boston College and Syracuse, the northern-most teams, do not play the Florida schools. Each has a home game against Georgia Tech, the longest trip for an opponent, and the longest road date for each is at Clemson. Before COVID-19, the Eagles were to visit Florida State and the Seminoles were to visit the Orange.

Miami’s northern-most trip is to Louisville. Pittsburgh makes the longest trek to visit the Hurricanes; the teams were originally scheduled that way. Florida State goes to Notre Dame and Lousville, and Pittsburgh makes the longest trip to Tallahassee, the latter of which was originally scheduled that way.

