NCHSAA moves off Sept. 1 date, but yet to reset

CHAPEL HILL — In a Thursday morning move that had no surprise, the state athletic association postponed its Sept. 1 opening of fall practices.

In a move that was surprising, the N.C. High School Athletic Association did not put a new date in its place. It was during a Zoom video conference July 8 that Commissioner Que Tucker insisted, “I’m not going to take Aug. 1 off the table until I can put another date in its place.”

The NCHSAA eventually did move that Aug. 1 date, changing it to Sept. 1. When Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday said the safer at home executive order would be extended another five weeks through Sept. 11, the NCHSAA responded with its memo the next morning.

“Unfortunately, this announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond September 1 for NCHSAA member schools,” the NCHSAA statement read. “The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors will review all available options, seek input from SMAC, DPI, a sports Ad Hoc Committee, and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to August 17, 2020.

“We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so; however, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”

SMAC is an acronym for the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, and DPI is the state Department of Public Instruction.

The majority of public school districts are beginning the year Aug. 17 with remote only learning.

Bladen County Schools is among them, and has remained prohibitive of its teams coming together for offseason workouts as allowed by the NCHSAA since June 15. The superintendent said last week he was consulting with principals and athletics directors to determine if the county, even if in remote learning, would allow athletes to practice when the NCHSAA allows fall practices to begin.

Through end of the day Thursday, there was no decision and the prohibition on teams coming together was still in place.

The Bladen Journal asked the NCHSAA on July 14 how the association would be able to move forward with athletics given Cooper’s details within Plan B for the schools. The two points in question are:

• Discontinue activities that bring together large groups.

• Limit nonessential visitors and activities involving external groups.

Through end of the day Thursday, the NCHSAA was yet to answer that question more than three weeks later.

Sports within the NCHSAA shut down at the same time as the rest of the country. Scores of entities and industries were making decisions on March 12, and the NCHSAA said then no games or practices could happen following those taking place March 13. State basketball championship games were canceled and champions in the East and West brackets were deemed state co-champs. Spring sports ended after just two weeks of play.

