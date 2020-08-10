UNC Wilmington’s Bladen County trio honored academically

WILMINGTON — All three Bladen County basketball standouts competing for UNC Wilmington were named to the Colonial Athletic Association Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the spring semester.

White Lake’s Lacey Suggs and Clarkton’s Abby Ward, products of East Bladen High School, played for the women’s basketball team. Bladenboro’s John Bowen, a product of West Bladen High School, was a member of the men’s basketball team.

To qualify, athletes must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

Suggs, the daughter of Karen and Mike Suggs, majored in exercise science.

Ward, the daughter of Julie and Dan Ward, majored in psychology and business administration with a concentration in finance.

Bowen, the son of Pamela and John Bowen, is majoring in recreation and sports leadership.