CHAPEL HILL — High schools in North Carolina will try to play all of their seasons between November and the second week in June as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released its modified calendar Wednesday afternoon. Word began to circulate among coaches late in the morning that confirmed football will start practices the day after Super Bowl LV with basketball teams having another two weeks to go.

The volume of games will be reduced, including to seven in football and 14 in most other competitions. There are no playoffs scheduled at this time, but in an afternoon Zoom conference with the media, Commissioner Que Tucker said the NCHSAA hopes to have state championship playoffs. In all likelihood amid compacted seasons, capacity would be reduced in team and individual competitions.

The first practices are Nov. 4, the day after Election Day, and will be in the sports of cross country and volleyball. Basketball practices begin Dec. 7, with the first games Jan. 4 and the regular season ending Feb. 19. There will be no allowance for holiday tournaments at the end of December, including national invitation tournaments like the John Wall in Raleigh.

What amounts to two sessions of springs sports will be contested, the first from Feb. 8 to April 9, and the second from April 12 to June 11.

Tucker said a number of factors were considered in establishing the quadrants for sports to play, including transportation and weather. Many decisions were tough, she said.

“Our decision-making process has been careful and calculated, as we work to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and administrators during this unprecedented time,” Commissioner Que Tucker said in a prepared statement. “There is still much work to be done in regard to playoff formats, COVID-19 related rules modifications for numerous sports, securing potential playoff facilities and providing the safest possible regular season opportunities for student athletes.”

On social media and voiced in some of the questions to Tucker, coaches are grateful for the opportunity to have something rather than nothing. Many schools, particularly those that are smaller, have many teams sharing athletes and are concerned with overlaps. Some schools, particularly those that are larger with more sports like lacrosse, have concerns about sharing field space.

Whereas football teams will often use gyms for bad weather, basketball will be ongoing for at least two weeks once the gridders begin practicing in the heart of winter.

The NCHSAA killed the sport of indoor track and field, opting only for the outdoor season. Neither Bladen County high school has recently been a participant.

Football can only play once a week, and all other sports are limited to two contests per week. Tucker said the NCHSAA would try to be flexible regarding bad weather so that all games could be played, but wanted as much as possible to honor the cap.

Here are the sport specific calendars for those played by East Bladen and West Bladen high schools. The first date listed is for practices, the second date for first contest, and the last date is end of the regular season.

• Volleyball: Nov. 4, Nov. 16, Jan. 8; can play 14 matches.

• Cross country: Nov. 4, Nov. 16, Jan. 8; can run 10 meets. This is boys and girls seasons.

• Basketball: Dec. 7, Jan. 4, Feb. 19; can play 14 games. This is boys and girls seasons.

• Boys soccer: Jan. 11, Jan. 25, March 12; can play 14 matches.

• Football: Feb. 8, Feb. 26, April 9; can play seven games.

• Golf: March 1, March 15, April 30; can play 14 matches.

• Softball: March 1, March 15, April 30; can play 14 games.

• Girls soccer: March 1, March 15, April 30; can play 14 matches.

• Boys tennis: March 1, March 15, April 30; can play 14 matches.

• Girls tennis: April 12, April 26, June 11; can play 14 matches.

• Baseball: April 12, April 26, June 11; can play 14 games.

• Cheerleading: An invitational is scheduled May 1. There are no other specifics for the sport on the calendar.

