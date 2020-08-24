Had there been no coronavirus, Bladen County eyes would have already been glued to the television for the first snaps in NFL exhibition games for Larrell Murchison.

As is, the nation’s most-watched sport is chugging along with only regular games scheduled — and to be played on time.

Murchison, the product of East Bladen High School, N.C. State and Louisburg College, was a fifth-round draft choice of the Tennessee Titans in the spring draft. He’s ticketed for duty, but the lack of exhibitions could impact just how much he plays.

Here’s three to know:

What happened since the draft?

Murchison got ready, no doubt about it. While mini-camps and other team activities were paused, he worked out with Robert Mathis. He’s a Super Bowl champion, a 14-year veteran of the league with five Pro Bowl selections and 123 career sacks — all with the Indianapolis Colts.

“He taught me a couple moves,” Murchison said. “I’m still patenting them up and working on them, but he definitely coached me up and gave me some game on what to look for in the National Football League.”

Murchison signed his four-year rookie deal in May, a package valued at $3.572 million that included a $277,000 signing bonus.

How much practice?

Sunday was the team’s seventh practice. Had there been a preseason, the Titans would have started those earlier and been at Washington on Aug. 15, and home with the New York Giants on Saturday.

The Titans debut in the late Monday Night Football game on Sept. 14 in a visit to Denver.

What’s he saying?

All the right things, as would be expected. He participated in a Zoom conference on Friday, telling beat reporters for last year’s AFC runner-up he’s taking things one repetition at a time. At 6-foot-2, 298 pounds, he’s expected to play a role with the defensive line.

He said Jeffery Simmons and DaQuan Jones have been good teammates from which to watch and learn.

“They’re great leaders, great veteran leaders, and they play hard every down, every snap,” Murchison said. “They bring intensity. Just watching them and learning how they do things as a pro, routines, it’s been great for me. I’m trying to pick up things here and there every day from them.”

When he was at N.C. State, he redshirted his first year while four future NFL lineman played. Then he excelled when his turn came, wowing scouts with his agility as a big man. He collected 11 sacks in 25 starts, never missing a game.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.