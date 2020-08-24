Wooten: Lights are out, stadiums empty

Empty.

Every last one of them, nary a home team or guest was in sight Friday night. What would have been the opening week for high school football in North Carolina was instead just another night at the end of a hot and muggy week.

Netflix, date night, the beach or lake, chores done so they wouldn’t wipe out Saturday — something occupied the minds and actions of thousands of high school kids and their coaches. And fans, too.

Seems hard to imagine that an illness could take away so much activity, the prep gridiron and all other high school sports being the least of it. But so it is and nobody has a grip on when things will change.

Pressed for something, the N.C. High School Athletic Association has at least presented a readjusted calendar of sports. The good folks at the offices there in Chapel Hill have talked a game of optimism all summer, and they may wind up being more right than wrong that there will be sports this academic year.

We hope so. But no bets from here on it. Politics has elbowed its way into the decision-making in Raleigh, and choices out of Chapel Hill are following in step — no surprise there.

When last we left our teenage heroes, they had barely dodged the rain enough to play two weeks of spring sports. We were robbed of an encore to East Bladen’s fourth-round baseball playoff advance, and the chance to see their field rightfully named for Russell Priest. Though early, West Bladen’s softball team was hammering away like a definitive playoff threat.

The basketball season had been a wonderful follow for the girls teams and full of painful humbling for the boys, save for the must-see talents of Tyre Boykin.

Last fall, however, was a different story entirely. And last week would have been the point where it resumed.

For when last we saw them, East Bladen had scrapped to keep its consecutive years in the football playoffs streak alive; the Eagles soccer team had broken through its second-round playoffs albatross; West Bladen had held serve as the tennis queens of the Three Rivers Conference; and East Bladen had delivered the county’s most shocking upset in any sport by not only beating West Bladen in volleyball but knocking them out of a playoff position in the process.

If there was a game or match last fall, something was riding on it — cross country included.

Every team was seen, most more than once. My, how that is missed right now. Not just the lights on a Friday night for football, but the great sportsmanship and talent in tennis and cross country, the shrieks of jubilation in volleyball, and the gamesmanship and fire that soccer produces.

It’s sad.

And very empty.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.