NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Larrell Murchison, the former East Bladen High School and N.C. State product, is on the Tennessee Titans’ 53-man roster.

NFL teams faced a deadline Saturday to trim their 80-player training camp rosters. Murchison, the 174th pick overall during the fifth round of the draft, is expected to share snaps on the defensive line when the Titans open the season at Denver on Monday Night Football a week from Monday.

Teams may still adjust the 53-man roster before the season-0pener, based primarily on other teams’ roster moves.

The 6-foot-2, 297-pound defensive tackle signed a four-year contract worth $3.572 million that included a $277,744 signing bonus. Other defensive linemen on the roster are Jack Crawford, DaQuan Jones, Isaiah Mack and Jeffery Simmons.

Among those waived at the final cutdown were Florida defensive tackle Joey Ivie, South Carolina defensive tackle Kobe Smith and Florida International defensive tackle Teair Tart. None were drafted.

Cole McDonald, a quarterback from Hawaii, was a seventh round selection and the only Titans’ draft pick not to make the roster. He was released Aug. 19 to make room for quarterback Trevor Siemia. The final roster has just two quarterbacks; Siemia was waived Saturday.

Ryan Tannehill and Logan Whiteside are the two quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster.

The Titans lost 35-24 in the AFC Championship to eventual world champion Kansas City after going 9-7 in the regular season to finish second in the AFC South.

They went on the road and ousted New England 20-13 and Baltimore 28-12. Tennessee has been to the playoffs two of the last three years, which ended a drought of eight consecutive years with no postseason.

