Wooten: ACC makes a return in football … maybe

Sometime Thursday when Miami takes the field, or perhaps Saturday when Carolina runs into Kenan Stadium, we’ll believe it.

It’s been a long time since a March Thursday morning in the Greensboro Coliseum. There we witnessed the only time the ACC Tournament, our beloved and unrivaled basketball event, has come to a screeching halt. First Clemson and then Florida State disappeared from the floor in what seemed like a forever amount of time before a quarterfinal matchup, then returned for John Swofford’s presentation of the champion’s trophy to the Seminoles.

We drove home, listened to sports talk radio and heard event after event postponed or canceled outright. And it continued the next day, the entire college spring seasons wiped away followed by a long summer hiatus of just about every sport on the planet.

They’ve started coming back, and ACC football joins this week. Maybe. Probably. We’ll believe it when they’re playing.

Carolina hosts Syracuse, Wake welcomes nationally top-ranked Clemson and Duke goes to Notre Dame. That’s ACC football member Notre Dame, by the way, if only for a year. N.C. State at Virginia Tech has already been rescheduled.

Colleges, in their return to in-person instruction, have struggled with COVID-19. Curiously, university presidents were heard saying students have to be back before sports can be when discussions were crawling along in May and June. Even though that hasn’t gone well, it has been no surprise amid pending financial doom that some leagues and schools say they’ll try to play anyway even if students are not on campus for classes. TV money is attached to athletics departments by a bare thread right now.

The intercollegiate athletics model, at the higher rungs anyway, is on the brink of disaster. The coronavirus can kill people and the intricate systems they call sports, too.

With or without fans all season, we’re hopeful the seasons can be played. It’s not about wins and losses so much as it is a return to some form of normalcy. Because of the virus, the country’s mental health is a worse mess than it was before — and things taken from people, like sports, are a part of that.

So here’s hoping we see the Tigers make a run for yet another national title. That we see just how good this Mack Brown team can be amid a lot of hype that was certainly kindled by his name as much as anything else. Maybe the recruits are that good.

And ol’ Notre Dame, nearly left as an independent loner on the fly putting together a scruffy schedule, now has a scruffy ACC schedule. Nov. 7 hosting Clemson was always going to play big on the national scene; now it might be a prelude to the ACC championship game. Carolina, which hosts the Irish on Thanksgiving Friday and doesn’t play the Tigers, surely believes otherwise.

This is old-fashioned in a way. Eleven games, starting after Labor Day, and though it is not official yet there probably won’t be a gazillion bowls for everyone to go to this year. Maybe it’ll be like the 1950 bowl season, when the best went to the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton and Gator — though there was something called the Salad Bowl, the Presidential Cup and the fledgling Tangerine Bowl.

The ACC has tried to get going, and this week we see if it makes it. We hope so.

It would be another small step back toward the life we knew before COVID-19. And reality is that’s something we need more than football.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.