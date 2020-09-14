ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools athletes are scheduled to return to the playing courts, fields and weight rooms for workouts in October.

In a meeting of the Board of Education on Monday night, Travis Pait made a presentation on behalf of school leaders who met last week that included both high schools and the district office. An exact date for resumption of workouts has not been set; Pait referred to the “first of October.”

Board members voiced no opposition to the move.

Pait, the athletics director at West Bladen, said the meeting included his counterpart at East Bladen, Patty Evers, and respective principals from both schools, Dr. Peggy Hester and Dr. Jason Wray. Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor was also present, as was Dr. Robert Heavenridge, the county athletics director.

High schools students are not expected to return to school buildings until Oct. 23. The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s revised calendar has the first official practice for cross country and volleyball on Nov. 4, with games being played as early as Nov. 16. The next segment of sports played in the county to resume will be basketball, with first practices Dec. 7 and first games Jan. 4.

The time from January to June is packed with shortened seasons.

Pait said the group wants coaches to be able to see their kids and have them work out. As for resumption of practices in line with the NCHSAA calendar, if students are not back on campus, he said the district shouldn’t field teams.

Alan West, a board member, assistant coach for girls basketball and parent of an athlete at East Bladen, was adamantly against the notion.

“I just think it’s imperative that these kids are able to do something, whether it’s working out with their team or …,” West said. “We need to get these kids back doing something besides sitting at home in their room.

“Us waiting until face to face to play sports, I totally disagree with that. The chance of us being virtual the rest of the year, I would say is high. I would like to look at that again.”

Pait said he and the group were in agreement with West’s thinking for the most part. However, he pointed out transportation issues that exist for a number of students, and gave his basketball team and the school’s football team as examples. He pointed out how many miss practice if school is not in session, from a pre-coronavirus perspective, and how many regularly need coaches to take them home.

“From the timeline I’ve been given, we’re looking at going back by January,” Pait said. “That’s what other schools are thinking.

“The thing that’s different for us, it’s 50 miles across the district. We, as coaches, can’t take kids home now. I feel like if our primary kids are going back, we’ll go back sooner rather than later. But everybody who met, we were in agreement it doesn’t seem fair to tell ‘Bobby’ he can’t play because he can’t get to practice.”

West said flexibility is needed from coaches.

“These kids, they’re losing out on coming to school, they’re losing out on their sports, their glory days,” West said. “I would make a real big effort to try and play sports.”

Pait responded, “We’re getting ready to start workouts. Hopefully we’ll be back in school soon and we can play all the sports.”

Pait fielded a question from board member Glenn McKoy, a former coach, on the NCHSAA schedule. There was agreement for concern with the overlap of sports, and Pait said he had shared a few concerns with NCHSAA leadership concerning gym usage. He also indicated he didn’t get far with the crowd in Chapel Hill.

Board Chairman Roger Carroll was in agreement with West.

“I agree with Mr. West, any rocks that need to be moved, we need to try and move it,” Carroll said. “There’s a lot at play and at stake here, and these kids are missing out.”

