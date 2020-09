HARRELLS — Harrells Christian Academy was defeated by Wayne Country Day of Goldsboro on Tuesday in high school volleyball and and soccer.

The Crusaders fell in the volleyball match 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17. The Harrells junior varsity triumphed in the opener 25-19, 25-11.

On the pitch, Harrells tumbled 8-0.