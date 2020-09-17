Carolina home game canceled; Wake at State on Saturday

State and Duke are home for Week 2 of the ACC football season and Carolina has gotten its first cancellation of the season.

The No. 12 Tar Heels’ home date with UNC Charlotte on Saturday was canceled Thursday morning. Several players on the 49ers’ offensive line are in quarantine for COVID-19.

The Wolfpack will be opening its season when Wake Forest comes to Carter-Finley Stadium for an 8 p.m. kickoff. Duke has the day’s first game, hosting Boston College at noon.

The evening’s Big Four clash is on the ACC Network; the Blue Devils are on the conference’s regional network chain.

Elsewhere, No. 1 Clemson hosts The Citadel, No. 17 Miami visits No. 18 Louisville in the ABC prime time showcase, Syracuse goes to No. 25 Pitt, No. 7 Notre Dame welcomes South Florida, and Georgia Tech is home to No. 14 Central Florida. Virginia’s trip to No. 20 Virginia Tech has been postponed because of COVID-19.

In Raleigh, State will send redshirt sophomore Devin Leary under center to start the season. Leary became the starter for the final five games a year ago, completing just 101 of 210 passes for 1,219 yards. He threw eight touchdown passes and five interceptions.

The Wolfpack was to have played Virginia Tech last week, but that game was postponed due to the coronavirus and will now be played next weekend.

Wake Forest’s defensive line features Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. at end, who has recorded at least one tackle for loss in 18 straight games. State’s offensive line has four returning starters led by center Grant Gibson and guard Joe Sculthorpe.

In Durham, quarterback Chase Brice will try to get the Blue Devils untracked. The Clemson transfer was 20-of-37 for 259 yards at Notre Dame last week.

