Bob Lewis, famed East Bladen state champion coach, at Saturday book signing at Leinwand’s

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bob Lewis, the Hall of Fame coach who got his start at East Bladen High School in the 1970s, will autograph his book during sales on Saturday at Leinwand’s in downtown Elizabethtown.

Lewis will make the appearance from 9 to 10 a.m. His autobiography, “My Story,” was published by California-based Bookstand Publishing.

Lewis coached East Bladen from 1972-79, taking the Cougars to the 3-A state championship in 1973 — a tie with Jamestown Ragsdale. He also coached at Pender, Clinton, Harrells Christian and Whiteville.

For lovers of Friday night football, it’s a fun and easy read that includes hundreds of names from every stop in his journey. The 232-page paperback has anecdotes of dedication and humor mixed among words on leadership. Sprinkled in are game recollections where he coached against future hall of famers like camping buddy Jack Holley, plus future players of the NFL, SEC and ACC.

Lewis was a head coach of 42 varsity football teams, amassing a 333-153-6 record. State championships were won at three different schools in 1973, 1990, 1996, 1997, 2001 and 2005. His teams were state runner-up in 1995, 2007 and 2014, and East runner-up in 1993 and 2015.

The site of the book signing is appropriate. Lewis credits the late Wallace Leinwand, a prominent and influential businessman, with having a hand in his hiring when he had no varsity head coaching experience.

