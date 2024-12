HARRELLS — Harrells Christian Academy fell 3-0 to visiting Epiphany School of New Bern on Tuesday in high school soccer.

The Crusaders played Epiphany in volleyball on the road. The varsity team lost 25-12, 25-6, 26-24 and the junior varsity fell 25-20, 23-25, 25-20.

In middle school volleyball at home, Harrells defeated Parrott Academy of Kinston 25-18, 26-24.